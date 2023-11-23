‘Stop body shaming Munawar Faruqui’ trends on Twitter

Mumbai: Most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 17 is watched by millions of Indians and everyday fans get some excited update about the show. There are various contestants who usually remain in controversy and have revealed secrets of other competitors.

In the latest, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, and Ankita Lokhande have been accused of body-shaming Munawar Faruqui. In one of the recent live feed segments of the show, they were seen discussing comedians’ hair loss probelms. After the video went viral, fans slammed Mannara and UK07 Rider for criticising Munawar. Fans also said that Ankita should not have made a joke about Munawar’s hair.

In the video, Mannara can be seen discussing with Ankita and Anurag. The YouTuber said about Munawar that he is getting old. He said, “Itna buddha nahi hona” to which Mannara affirms, “Haan yaar, woh bohot jaldi buddha hogaya.” (He turned old too soon).

Mannara further says, “Abhishek also earlier told him that why are you behaving like a 45-year-old? The trio thinks that Munawar is so serious in his life and remains always in mood.

Ankita while talking about Munnawar said, ”Uski itni game chal rahi hai ki uske baal udd rahe hai?” She further added, “Ya, look at his head, I feel when Jigna ma’am applies oil, the oil would slip away or gather there as he has bald spots there. Pokal hogaya hai, khali.”

After Munawar was targetted by his fellow contestants , fans slammed the three for their conversation. ‘Stop body shaming Munawar’ is also trending on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, “#MunawarFaruqui never attack personally he doesn’t know what’s gone behind his back If he was aware of backb!tching he wouldn’t leave them He values his Janta It’s time for @BiggBossto take action against those who cross the line and target his personal life.” “Stop body shaming on Munawar” another user wrote. Check out tweets below.

Munawar is considered as a strong contestant by most of the Bigg Boss fans and a few are of the opinion that he may lift the trophy.