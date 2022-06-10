Stop the PR against women empowerment: MLC Kavitha to Modi govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should stop their PR against women empowerment when they hide truth behind “extravagant publicity.”

The MLC, who is often vocal about women’s issues, said that the central government must address their “utter failure” with controlling price rise, which directly affects lower middle class women.

PM and the entire BJP government should for once out of sheer respect for women stop their PR against women empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity.

PM and entire BJP Govt should for once out of sheer respect for women stop their PR against women empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity 1/3 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 10, 2022

“The BJP Govt should also then apologise to our Anganwadi sisters, for slashing their budget by 50%. Anganwadi sisters have shielded the villages from COVID-19 waves and have been working hard to increase nutrition levels of mother and children,” she said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday shared the details of various articles about the government’s initiative towards women empowerment.

Sharing a series of MyGov tweets, PM Modi said, “You will enjoy reading these articles on how a new paradigm is being created to further empowerment of women. These efforts cover diverse sectors and have ensured more dignity as well as opportunities for women. #8YearsOfWomenEmpowerment”.