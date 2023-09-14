Storm Daniel: Death toll may reach 20k, fears mayor of Libyan city

The death toll in the Libyan city of Derna as a result of the catastrophic floods could reach between 18,000 and 20,000, Derna’s mayor has told Al Arabiya TV.
Abdulmenam al Ghaithi said late on Wednesday, September 13, that the estimated number is based on the number of districts destroyed by the flood.
This comes as Libya is grappling with a massive flood, resulting in over 6,000 deaths, thousands missing, and 30,000 displaced, particularly in the eastern city of Derna, where bodies wrapped in blankets lined the destroyed streets.
Since Saturday night, September 9, the regions of eastern Libya and the Green Mountain have been witnessing catastrophic flooding and torrential rains, as a result of storm Daniel, which arrived in the region from the Mediterranean Sea.
Storm Daniel caused two dams to collapse, releasing a wall of water that tore through Derna, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.
Satellite images of Derna after the rising waters showed that coastal neighborhoods were almost completely submerged.
The United Nations has pledged 10 million dollars in support for survivors.
The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, announced, on Wednesday, the suspension of studies at the basic and intermediate education stages throughout the country for ten days, taking into account the tragic conditions of the municipalities afflicted by floods in the cities of the East.