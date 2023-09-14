Storm Daniel: Death toll may reach 20k, fears mayor of Libyan city

The death toll in the Libyan city of Derna as a result of the catastrophic floods could reach between 18,000 and 20,000, Derna’s mayor has told Al Arabiya TV.

Abdulmenam al Ghaithi said late on Wednesday, September 13, that the estimated number is based on the number of districts destroyed by the flood.

This comes as Libya is grappling with a massive flood, resulting in over 6,000 deaths, thousands missing, and 30,000 displaced, particularly in the eastern city of Derna, where bodies wrapped in blankets lined the destroyed streets.

The estimated number of deaths in the Libyan city of #Derna after a catastrophic flood could reach 18,000 to 20,000, based on the number of wiped-out districts, Derna’s mayor, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, tells Al Arabiya TV.https://t.co/coCDjtlt05 pic.twitter.com/vdoysaiQhO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 13, 2023

Since Saturday night, September 9, the regions of eastern Libya and the Green Mountain have been witnessing catastrophic flooding and torrential rains, as a result of storm Daniel, which arrived in the region from the Mediterranean Sea.

Storm Daniel caused two dams to collapse, releasing a wall of water that tore through Derna, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.

Also Read Over 6000 killed after devastating floods wreak havoc in Libya

Satellite images of Derna after the rising waters showed that coastal neighborhoods were almost completely submerged.

The United Nations has pledged 10 million dollars in support for survivors.

#StormDaniel has claimed thousands of lives, causing widespread damage and wiping out livelihoods in eastern #Libya.



I am allocating $10 million from @UNCERF to swiftly support people affected by the floods.



We stand with the people of Libya at this difficult time. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) September 13, 2023

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, announced, on Wednesday, the suspension of studies at the basic and intermediate education stages throughout the country for ten days, taking into account the tragic conditions of the municipalities afflicted by floods in the cities of the East.