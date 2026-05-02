Hyderabad: In an era where film budgets are soaring and star entourages are becoming larger than ever, a story from Bollywood’s past offers a refreshing perspective. Veteran producer K. C. Bokadia recently revisited a moment that not only changed actor fees forever but also highlighted a kind of professionalism rarely seen today, through his experience with Amitabh Bachchan.

When Stardom Meant Respect, Not Excess

Back in the late 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan was already a towering figure in Indian cinema. Despite his unmatched popularity, actor fees had not yet touched the crore mark. Bokadia recalled how Bachchan was charging around Rs 70 lakh at the time and had asked for Rs 80 lakh for a project. However, in a surprising move, Bokadia insisted on paying him Rs 1 crore, believing that a superstar of his stature deserved nothing less.

Interestingly, despite the bold offer, their mutual respect led to a different outcome. As their relationship grew stronger, Bachchan eventually chose to take only Rs 70 lakh, showing a level of humility rarely seen today. Their collaboration went on to include films like Lal Baadshah, and their professional bond turned into a lasting friendship.

Amitabh Bachchan’s remuneration per film in 2026

Today, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charges approximately Rs 6-12 crore per film for his roles, though this varies by project. Some reports also suggest that he received around Rs 8-10 crore for Brahmastra.

A Changing Industry Landscape

Reflecting on the present, Bokadia pointed out how dramatically the industry has evolved. Today, actor fees often range between Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore, with additional costs adding pressure on producers. Large entourages, multiple vanity vans, and extra staff have significantly increased production expenses.

He noted that many actors now expect producers to bear the costs of their personal teams, including makeup artists and other facilities. In contrast, Bachchan never charged anything extra for such expenses, maintaining a disciplined and professional approach throughout his career.

While Bollywood continues to grow bigger, his story reminds us of a time when stardom was defined not just by success, but also by simplicity, mutual respect, and a deep understanding of the craft.