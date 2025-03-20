Stranded in UAE: 87-year-old Indian man returns home to J&K

An 87-year-old Indian man, Rashid Anwar Dhar, has returned home safely to Jammu and Kashmir after being stranded in the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an extended period.

Dhar, who was reportedly suffering from memory loss, was found abandoned outside the Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) office in January 2024.

As per a report by Gulf News, Dhar had identified himself as a doctor from Kashmir. He claimed to have a family in India before remarrying in the UAE, but after his second wife passed away, financial struggles left him stranded. Authorities verified his identity using his 1989 passport and issued an Emergency Certificate (EC) for his return.

The IAS, in collaboration with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and UAE authorities, worked diligently to locate Dhar’s family and facilitate his return on Wednesday, March 19. IAS volunteer Prabhakaran Payyannur accompanied him back to India.

Dhar’s case is a reminder of the hardships some Indian expatriates face in the UAE and the vital role social organisations play in their welfare. In another instance, a 47-year-old Indian man from Kerala remained undocumented for 18 years before finally being repatriated with assistance from social workers and authorities.

In another case, nearly 300 Indian expatriates, who were stranded due to various issues, received free accommodation and food support in the UAE.