Stray cattle turned entire country into ‘chowkidars’: Dimple Yadav

New Delhi: The entire country has turned into “chowkidars” who are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Monday, July 29, in a jibe at the government and asked if there was any provision in the Union budget to solve the problem.

Speaking during a discussion on the Union budget, Yadav highlighted several pressing issues faced by farmers and youngsters, questioning the government’s commitment to its promises.

“Our country is an agrarian nation, and if we cannot ensure the future of our youngsters, we are deviating from our aim,” Yadav said, emphasising the importance of prioritising agricultural and youth welfare.

Yadav also questioned the government’s promise to double farmers’ income by 2022.

“I would like to ask, what has the government allocated for agriculture in the budget? What has Uttar Pradesh received? Has a single mandi been built in the last 10 years? Has there been any relief from GST?” she asked.

She highlighted the issue of stray cattle, which she said was turning the country into “chowkidars” who couldn’t sleep as they were forced to guard their fields due to the animal’s increasing population.

“Has any provision been kept in the budget to solve the problem of stray cattle?” she asked, referring to the BJP’s 2019 “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign.

Dimple Yadav addresses farmer’s suicides

Seeking to corner the government on the suicides of farmers she said, “700 farmers lost their lives (in the protest against the three farm reform bills in 2020 and 2021), and one lakh farmers committed suicide from 2014 to 2022. How much benefit does the farmers’ insurance scheme provide? The cattle economy is collapsing, and inflation is rising.”

She called for an increase in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 100 days of wages and a 20 percent increase in the overall budget.

Emphasis on education, healthcare

She also emphasised the need to increase the education budget, criticising the government’s reduction of University Grants Commission (UGC) funds.

“While we talk about good and affordable education, the government is cutting the budget. Their intentions are not right,” she said.

Expressing the frustrations of youngsters, Yadav said, “The promises of employment dishearten the youth. Unemployment is increasing, and schemes such as Agnipath are lowering their morale. The government is turning a blind eye to the caste census and violence against women, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list. What provisions have been made for women’s safety?”

Yadav also criticised the healthcare budget, whose allocation stood at 1.9 percent of GDP.

“There is no focus on the healthcare agenda, and we are moving towards being the third-largest economy. 1.9 percent is very low for the budget. Exempting cancer drugs is a welcome step, but a very small one. There is a massive gap between demand and supply in healthcare centres, and there is a shortage of doctors and nurses. AIIMS is not running smoothly, and there is a shortage of teaching faculty,” she said.

Yadav urges focus on GDP, standard of living

She questioned the focus on GDP and the lack of attention to per capita income and living standards, stating, “This is the people’s money.”

Yadav concluded her speech with a call for responsible governance.

“Reformation and evolutionary changes can come even after 11 years, but dedication and concentration are required from the government. Nothing can alter the past, but responsible behaviour by the government can bring about reformative changes. I am not playing a blame game, but responsible behaviour is necessary,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)