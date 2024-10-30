Stray dog attack in Telangana’s Warangal leaves 10 injured

Despite their efforts to resist the attack, the mad dog bit many of them, with some getting seriously injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 30th October 2024 5:46 pm IST
Stray dog attack in Telangana's Warangal leaves 10 injured
Representational image

Hyderabad: 10 people were injured in Warangal’s Narsampet municipality, Telangana, after a rabid stray dog attacked them on Tuesday, October 29.

According to local reports the people had gone to drink toddy when the dog that came out of the bushes attacked them. While some ran in an attempt to escape the dog’s attack, others tried to thrash the animal.

Despite their efforts to resist the attack, the mad dog bit many of them, with some getting seriously injured.

The injured people were taken to the Narsampet Area Hospital while the seriously injured were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Telangana.

Earlier in the month, in a similar incident in Thorrur town of Mahabubabad district, at least six people were injured by a stray dog.

Also Read
Six-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Gadwal

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in Hyderabad 2023

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between four to six lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 30th October 2024 5:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button