Stray dog attack on child: Human rights panel seeks report from GHMC, Collector

The authorities have been directed to submit their reports by December 29.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) issues notices to the GHMC Commissioner and District Collector Rangareddy seeking a report on the brutal stray-dog attack on a seven-year-old with speech disability at Hayathnagar.

On December 1, Premchand was playing outside his house in Sivaganga Colony when a pack of dogs attacked him, leaving a severed ear and serious injuries on his waist and hands.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of multiple news reports, TGHRC head Dr Justice Shameem Akther said, “Observing serious concerns over public safety, lapses in stray-dog control measures, and potential violation of the child’s right to life and dignity, the Commission has called for detailed reports from the Commissioner, GHMC, and the District Collector, Rangareddy District, on the circumstances of the incident, the child’s current medical condition, the status of sterilisation and preventive measures, and compliance with Supreme Court directions on stray-dog management.”

The authorities have been directed to submit their reports by December 29.

