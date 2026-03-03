Stray dogs mutilate body at Jadcherla govt hospital, kin allege gross negligence

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, stray dogs allegedly nibbled at a body kept in the postmortem room of the Government General Hospital in Jadcherla, raising serious concerns over the handling and preservation of bodies at the facility.

Pole Bheemeshwar, aged 32, a lorry driver from Nagasala village in Jadcherla mandal, had left home on Saturday. His family assumed he had gone to work, but when he did not return till late at night, they began searching for him.

Despite efforts to trace him, there was no information about his whereabouts.

On Monday morning, March 2, his body was found floating in a local lake. Police shifted the body to the Jadcherla government hospital for postmortem examination.

Body kept on floor, dogs enter mortuary

According to family members, the body was placed on the floor in the mortuary due to a lack of proper arrangements, including a stretcher. With no adequate security in place, stray dogs reportedly entered the postmortem room and were seen nibbling at the body.

Visuals of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

Kin of deceased express anger

Relatives of the deceased expressed anger over what they described as gross negligence by hospital authorities and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Hospital authorities reportedly stated that the dog had entered the room while postmortem staff were going inside and that it was immediately chased away by the staff.