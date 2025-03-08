Stray dogs severely injure 19 month old in Golnaka

Due to the severity of her injuries, the child lost consciousness. However, doctors have reported that her condition is stable at present.

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a 19-month-old girl was severely injured by two stray dogs in Kamala Nagar, Golnaka Division, Hyderabad. The attack occurred when the toddler was playing outside her home.

The dogs targeted her face, neck, hands, and one leg, causing severe injuries.

Following the incident, she was immediately rushed to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta for primary treatment. Subsequently, she was transferred to Osmania Hospital, where doctors recommended further treatment at Niloufer Hospital.

Currently, the child is undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital.

