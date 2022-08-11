Street in Ramallah named after slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

The municipality of Ramallah, in the centre of the occupied West Bank, inaugurated a street bearing the name of the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by Israeli forces.

On the eve of the three-month anniversary of Shireen’s assasination by Israeli forces, an official ceremony was held on Wednesday to honour in her memory.

A mural was also inaugurated bearing a drawing of Shireen Abu Akleh and a brief about her, amid drawings of the dome of the rock, the church of the holy sepulchre, and the walls of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Photo: Twitter

Shireen Abu Akleh’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, posted a photo and video clip on Twitter saying, “Happening Now in Ramallah: The inauguration of the #ShireenAbuAkleh Street in Ramallah.”

Lina further adds, “Random Fact: Shireen had a fear of heights and refused to report from the balcony of their office, so she would go downstairs and report live from that street…..now named after her.”

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated Shireen Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

On Friday, May 13, thousands of Palestinians in East Jerusalem participated in the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Leading American press organizations, such as CNN and the Associated Press, Washington Post and New York Times, had published their own investigations, concluding that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli bullets. Al Jazeera also conducted an investigation that reached the same conclusion.

On June 24, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces’ fire, while Israel ruled out that the bullet that hit her was intentional, considering that the UN investigation was “baseless”.

On July 4, the United States announced that Israeli army shootings were “likely responsible” for the Al Jazeera journalist’s death, although the US-supervised examination of the bullet “did not reach a definitive conclusion”.