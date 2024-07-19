Strengthen govt schools in 3 years: Telangana CM to officials

Telangana Education department officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 3:31 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy says that the demand for conducting the Group-I exam as per 1:100 ratio would only lead us back to square one.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy delivering his talk at an interaction programme with students on “Quality Engineering Education in Telangana,” organised at JNTU, Hyderabad campus on Saturday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 19, instructed Education department Secretary Burra Venkatesham to prepare plans to strengthen all government schools in a period of three years. He also ordered officials to come up with constructive proposals to open semi-residential schools along with integrated residential schools in Telangana.

The changes are a part of the Telangana government’s adopted new education policy to strengthen the education system in all government schools.

On Friday, Revanth Reddy also asked the Education department to prepare proposals to provide education up to third standard in Anganwadi centers on the lines of Play Schools.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: CPI (ML) Mass Line leader Chandrasekhar dies by suicide

“Arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages. The CM suggested to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in Anganwadi centers,” said a statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office. It added that officials have been asked to envisage plans to establish semi residential schools up to 4th standard, and that transport facilities should be provided for students who study in semi residential schools.

Telangana Education department officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals. Apart from government allocations, Revanth Reddy also asked department officials to utilise CSR funds also to improve better facilities to the students in government schools.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 3:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button