Strengthen govt schools in 3 years: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 19, instructed Education department Secretary Burra Venkatesham to prepare plans to strengthen all government schools in a period of three years. He also ordered officials to come up with constructive proposals to open semi-residential schools along with integrated residential schools in Telangana.

The changes are a part of the Telangana government’s adopted new education policy to strengthen the education system in all government schools.

On Friday, Revanth Reddy also asked the Education department to prepare proposals to provide education up to third standard in Anganwadi centers on the lines of Play Schools.

“Arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages. The CM suggested to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in Anganwadi centers,” said a statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office. It added that officials have been asked to envisage plans to establish semi residential schools up to 4th standard, and that transport facilities should be provided for students who study in semi residential schools.

Telangana Education department officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals. Apart from government allocations, Revanth Reddy also asked department officials to utilise CSR funds also to improve better facilities to the students in government schools.