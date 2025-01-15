String of events, talk by Zee Ali to mark Lamakaan’s 15th anniversary

Hyderabad: The city’s only liberal cultural space Lamakaan is all set to observe its 15th anniversary this week from January 17 to 19. The opening event will be a talk by famous podcaster Zaynab Ali, who will be in conversation with award winning singer and celebrity from our own city Anuj Gurwara.

Over the years, Lamakaan has in fact held up its position as a space that promotes political thought and discussion, especially over critical topics in the country. It held a crucial talk by former Delhi University faculty member Prof GN Saibaba who was wrongly incarcerated, and who passed away days after his event was held.

In a message, Lamakaan’s founder said, “We are turning fifteen this year! It has been an incredible ride so far and we thank you for your love, patronage and attendance at our events, hanging out at the cafe and keeping us going. Lamkaaan has far exceeded our own expectations. This is entirely due to you the audiences and you the event organizers. All the artists, writers, thinkers, performers who stepped under the par cans of Lamakaan have owned, driven and set the agenda for Lamakaan.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Perennial garbage dumping endangers Hussaini Alam residents

This year, Lamakaan’s annual events have been advanced from the first week of March to January. The decision was made as January is a better month for outdoor venues and also because Ramzan has moved to March.

Events this anniversary at Lamakaan

Friday, 17th Jan

6:00 pm Untamed Baaataan : We open the Annual with Zaynab Ali, the funny, quirky, unstoppable Hyderabadi podcaster who has made us laugh and cry through her reels and podcasts. She will be in conversation with Anuj Gurwara, the National Award winning singer, entertainer and host.

8:00 pm Khumar by Adnan: Ustad Adnan Salem, Hyderabad’s classically trained Ustaad ghazal singer will sing his own compositions of the poems and ghazals of Khumar Barabankvi, the legendary poet who stole the shows at every mushaira with his poignant lines and memorable tarannum.

Saturday 18th Jan

11 am Hashiye Zindagi Ke: A morning performance of the play ‘Footnotes of Life is a play’ written by Nadira Babber on a crisp Saturday. Performed by Sifar, a group closely associated with us for over a decade.

6 pm Kathak Yatr : Mangala Bhatt, the Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee’s group, will present traditional pieces of Kathak. A must watch!

8 pm TALAT MAHMOOD @ 100 : We celebrate 100 years of the velvet voice of Talat Mahmood with the author of his biography, the well known journalist Sahar Zaman. Sing along, find out more about Talat sahab, his journey, his music and his films.

Sunday 19th Jan

11:00 am Aradhana in Concert : Aradhana Karhade is Hyderabad’s foremost Khayal gayak. As most concerts are in the evening, we seldom get to hear morning raags in concerts. In this intimate baithak, she explores a set of morning raags in bada khayal followed by a few short ones.

6:00 pm Remembering, Reconciling and Forgiving : Launch of book on the fall of Hyderabad edited by Gita Ramaswamy, Anant Maringanti and Mohammed Ayub that brings different perspectives on the fall of the Nizam’s rule and integration of Hyderabad into India

8:00 pm Reel Se Real Tak: VijayKrishna Acharya “Victor”, the film director who’s work spans from blockbusters like Dhoom to the TV series like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin to comedies like The Great Indian Family in conversation with Amirullah Khan, the economist who has studied Indian cinema and its economic relationship with the Indian society.