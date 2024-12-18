Stringent security measures in place for New Year in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police are set to enforce strict checking and other precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incidents occur in the city during New Year’s Eve 2025.

According to a statement by the police, precautionary measures including tighter monitoring for potential locations of drug sales, and drug abuse in party venues, will be put into place, including the usage of sniffer dogs.

More officers are to be deployed for night duty on New Year’s Eve, to make adequate bandobast, for road safety and prevent eve-teasing, among other anti-sabotage measures.

Strict drunk driving checks

The police, in the statement, said there would be special drives to file cases for drunken driving, triple riding, over-speeding and rash driving.

The permissible alcohol limit is below 30 mg/100 ml of blood, and the penalty for drunken driving is Rs 10,000 or 6 months imprisonment. The police will also seize the vehicles of violators.

Event managers and organisers in the city are directed to request permissions for the New Year parties at least 12 days in advance.

Additionally, venues should have specific entry and exit routes for vehicles, and parking arrangements should be made.

The party venues should meet the required fire and safety protocols and deploy female security guards, in events with women and children participation.

Outdoor music must stop at 10 pm on New Year’s eve in Hyderabad

Outdoor sound systems (including the public address system, loudspeaker, DJ system, DJ sound mixer, sound amplifier, and other high sound generating equipment) must be stopped at 10:00 pm as per Supreme Court guidelines, said the police.

The sound system is permitted beyond 10:00 pm only in indoor closed premises (for example: community halls, banquet halls and function halls) strictly only up to 01:00 am and the noise level should not exceed 45 decibels.