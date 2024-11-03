Student arrested for stripping at Iran university over Hijab mandate

A female student in Iran stripped at a university on Saturday, November 2 after allegedly being threatened by security personnel for not donning the Hijab.

Videos and pictures of the protesting student have surfaced on social media. Following the incident at Islamic Azad University in Tehran, she was arrested.

University authorities confirmed the student’s arrest, “Following an indecent act by a student at the Science and Research Branch of the university, campus security intervened and handed the individual over to law enforcement authorities,” Amir Mahjoub, Director General of Public Relations at Islamic Azad University, wrote on X.

“The motives and underlying reasons for the student’s actions are currently under investigation,” he added.

However, Amir Kabir Newsletter, the university’s student group on Telegram claimed that the security personnel manhandled the student for not wearing the Hijab. It further claimed that the student was subjected to physical assault as she was pushed on the door of a car before being arrested.

“Blood stains from the student were reportedly seen on the car’s tyres,” a report by the student group claimed.