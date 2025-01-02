Student dies by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla, reason unknown

Hyderabad: A class X student died by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla district on Wednesday night, January 1.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Chinthakindi Shiva. He was found hanging at his residence in Mallareddypet of Ghambhiraopet mandal. Speaking to Siasat.com Gambhiraopet sub inspector said, “The investigation into the suicide is being conducted and the petition is being filed. After the petition, a case will be registered.” The reason for Shiva’s suicide is unknown.

There is a growing concern over student suicide cases in Telangana. On December 9, another class X student died by suicide in Khammam district after being chided by parents for reaching home late.

The deceased, 14-year-old Mannuru Lakshmi Nakshatra, left her house following an argument with her parents. She then went to the railway station and jumped before a moving train.

In a similar incident, on November 22, a 16-year-old boy died by suicide in Telangana after being warned against smoking by his parents. The incident occurred in Sircilla. The deceased was identified as Aluvala Venkatesh. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan at his residence.