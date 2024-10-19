Student discovers frog in IIIT Hyderabad mess meal

Hyderabad: A shocking incident at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has raised concerns over food quality after a frog was discovered in a student’s meal at the Kadamba Mess.

Student Ram Manohar took to X, expressing his horror he stated “Shocked and horrified! Found a frog in my friend’s meal today at Kadamba Mess (IIIT Hyderabad). This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk! @cfs_telangana, please take immediate action!”

This incident is not isolated; previous complaints have surfaced regarding meals infested with cockroaches and flies.

A former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel echoed these concerns on X earlier, stating that students feel compelled to use the college mess despite ongoing issues. “Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of hand wash, etc., are just meant to be ignored for years. The fact that there’s less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern,” he noted. He emphasized that student complaints are frequently dismissed.

Despite intensified food raids at restaurants and hostels across Hyderabad, concerns about food hygiene and safety persist.