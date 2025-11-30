Student ends life in Hyderabad over not getting married to lover

Hyderabad: An undergraduate student died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 29, after his girlfriend married another man.

The incident occurred in Suraram police limits. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Abhilash, a second year undergraduate student who is a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Siasat.com. Suraram circle inspector said, “The student was depressed over a failed relationship and hung himself to a ceiling fan in his room. The incident occurred at 6:30 PM. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Similar incident

In a similar incident, a man in Telangana’s Nizamabad district died by suicide after consuming insecticide. The man identified as Nagireddy Srikanth, consumed insecticide in Domachanda village in Yergatla mandal after his girlfriend Akhila got engaged with another person.

Srikanth and Akhila were in a relationship for six years; however, when Srikanth told the elders about their plan to marry each other, both families disagreed. Leaked chats reveal that Srikanth and Akhila planned to escape and come to Hyderabad for a better life.