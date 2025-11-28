Telangana man dies by suicide after lover refuses to marry him

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died by suicide in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Thursday, November 27 after his girlfriend refused to marry him.

The deceased identified as Nagireddy Srikanth, consumed insecticide in Domachanda village in Yergatla mandal after his girlfriend Akhila got engaged with another person.

Srikanth and Akhila were in a relationship for six years; however, when Srikanth told the elders about their plan to marry each other, both families disagreed. Leaked chats reveal that Srikanth and Akhila planned to escape and come to Hyderabad for a better life.

Akhila was allegedly forced to get married to another person; however, the woman promised Srikanth that she would come with him a day before her wedding. As Akhila married the other person, Srikanth consumed insecticide and died 20 day later while being under treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Yeragatla police said, ” Srikanth consumed the insecticide on November 6, he was rushed to the hospital where he died on Thursday. His family members protested in fromt of the police station today, demanding a case be registered against Akhila, however, we explained to them that it is not possible.”

A case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered.