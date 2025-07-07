Students protest at CM Revanth’s residence in Hyderabad, several detained

Hyderabad: A group of students held a protest in front of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s home in Jubilee Hills on Monday, July 6.

Members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) demanded the release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarships and sought action against colleges collecting donations.

Students warned the government against scrapping the fee reimbursement scheme. Videos shared on social media showed several students being detained by the police.

Fee reimbursement issue

Various engineering colleges and other professional institutions in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts are exploring the option of boycotting counselling. According to a TOI report, they are considering the option due to the pending fee reimbursement dues from the Telangana government.

As per the report, as the fee reimbursement dues have reached nearly Rs 7500 crore, the engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts are considering not accepting any ‘zero fee’ admissions in the academic year 2025-26.

They are demanding that the government clear the dues by August 15. In order to put their demand in front of the government, they have formed an association—the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI).

It includes colleges from engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.