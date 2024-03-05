Students protest unhygienic food at Malla Reddy Engineering College

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed at Malla Reddy Engineering College on Tuesday morning after students staged a protest in front of the main gate that was led by the Congress’s National Students Union of India (NSUI) student union, alleging improper food was being served.

On Monday night, the students protested on the campus premises, claiming that insects were found in rice and other food items. They raised slogans saying “we want justice”. This is the third time that students have gone on strike in the last month. The controversy ended when the police, who learned about the matter, reached the scene and reprimanded the students.

However, students and student unions staged a dharna again on Tuesday morning, stating that they are still finding insects in rice at Malla Reddy College. The students retreated when Malla Reddy (Former Minister Malla Reddy) promised to take precautionary measures to prevent insects from recurring. However, the students are frustrated that the same issue is being repeated every time, and they are demanding justice.