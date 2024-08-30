Students protest ‘worm’ infested food at Telangana residential school

Hyderabad: Students of a government school in Rangareddy district, took to the streets to protest on August 30, urging chief minister Revanth Reddy to address severe issues over food at their school.

The girls highlighted problems including lack of clean drinking water, verbal abuse from teachers, and poor quality of food. They reported that the rice served to students was infested with worms, while teachers received curry. Students have been reportedly told to bring their curry if they desire it.

The girls expressed frustration over being threatened with the possibility of failing their class 10 exams if they raised complaints about the issues at their school.