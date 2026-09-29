Student’s seat cancelled over NEET score, Telangana HC orders refund

Hyderabad: A medical aspirant who lost her seat in a Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course over a low National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score will get back the Rs 3.32 lakh she paid as tuition fee, with the Telangana High Court ruling that a college cannot keep money for a seat the student was ultimately not allowed to continue in.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi on Tuesday, September 22, directed Guru Nanak Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital at Ibrahimpatnam to return the entire amount within six weeks, according to The Times of India.

The court observed that once the university had allotted the seat, permitted the student to join and accepted the fee, she should not be deprived of the money after her admission was cancelled. Irrespective of the justification for the cancellation, the institution could not retain the fee for a seat in which the student was not permitted to remain, the court said.

The judge, however, expressed no opinion on whether the cancellation itself was valid.

The petitioner, Done Shabari Priya from Adilabad district, was allotted a management-quota seat in the college by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). She paid the full tuition fee and attended the course.

On January 23, 2026, KNRUHS cancelled her admission, saying she had scored 128 marks in NEET against the required 144.

Shabari Priya approached the High Court seeking either restoration of her admission or a refund of the fee along with compensation. She argued that the seat was allotted by the university itself and that she paid the fee only after acting on that allotment.

Her counsel, Baglekar Akash Kumar, argued that she should not bear the financial loss for a mistake made by the authorities in allotting the seat and allowing her to join. He also told the court that the university, the college and the state government did not dispute that she was first allotted the seat and that her admission was later cancelled on account of her NEET score.