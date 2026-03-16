Students suspended for 21 days for wearing Hanuman mala in Telangana school

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Jagtial after five students were allegedly denied entry into school on Monday, March 16, and suspended for wearing a Hanuman mala.

The incident occurred at the Nikhil Bharat School in Metpally. In a video shared on social media, one of the students said, “My name is Arjit. The school Principal asked us not to come for 21 days, saying we should sit in a temple doing bhajans.”

As news spread, Hindutva members gathered at the school, raised slogans against the school and vandalised it.

“The school management is being biased; they took action against the students for wearing the Hanuman mala, the same management won’t take action against students attending school while fasting during Ramzan,” said one protestor.

Tensions prevailed in Telangana's Jagtial after five students were allegedly denied entry into the school and suspended for wearing a Hanuman Mala on Monday, March 16.



The incident occurred at the Nikhil Bharat School in Metpally town, where the school authorities barred the… pic.twitter.com/Pqgu2htrNN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2026

On information, Metpally police arrived at the spot and tried to diffuse the tense situation. One officer said that so far, no complaint has been filed by the school regarding the vandalism.

Suspension revoked after consultation

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jagtial District Education Officer K Ramu said, “We went to the school and addressed the issue. The Mandal Education Officer issued a show-cause notice to the school, stating that the students did not violate the norms. The suspension has been revoked.”