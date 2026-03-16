Students suspended for 21 days for wearing Hanuman mala in Telangana school

Siasat.com spoke to the Education Officer who said there was not violation of dress code and the suspension has been revoked.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 3:47 pm IST
A student addresses the media during the sit in protest in Jagtial
One of the student who was suspended for wearing a Hanuman mala

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Jagtial after five students were allegedly denied entry into school on Monday, March 16, and suspended for wearing a Hanuman mala.

The incident occurred at the Nikhil Bharat School in Metpally. In a video shared on social media, one of the students said, “My name is Arjit. The school Principal asked us not to come for 21 days, saying we should sit in a temple doing bhajans.”

As news spread, Hindutva members gathered at the school, raised slogans against the school and vandalised it.

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“The school management is being biased; they took action against the students for wearing the Hanuman mala, the same management won’t take action against students attending school while fasting during Ramzan,” said one protestor.

On information, Metpally police arrived at the spot and tried to diffuse the tense situation. One officer said that so far, no complaint has been filed by the school regarding the vandalism.

Suspension revoked after consultation

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jagtial District Education Officer K Ramu said, “We went to the school and addressed the issue. The Mandal Education Officer issued a show-cause notice to the school, stating that the students did not violate the norms. The suspension has been revoked.”

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 3:47 pm IST

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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