Studying ‘love jihad’ laws of other states, no plan to have one in Maha as yet: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government will study laws on freedom of religion, dubbed as legislations on “love jihad”, enacted by other states, but had not yet decided on introducing a similar law in the western state.

Fadnavis, who was talking to reporters at the airport, was answering a query on “love jihad” and whether the state government planned to enact a law on the subject during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

“Love jihad” is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

“We are examining this aspect, but have not taken any decision as of now. But, we are going to study the laws introduced by various states on this aspect,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

A clutch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, have either amended existing laws or brought new ones to curb religious conversion “by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion”.

Speaking on infrastructure projects, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Union government had approved phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro Rail and the Nag River rejuvenation plan worth Rs 2,000 crore.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting these projects to the state.

The winter session of the state legislature is usually held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.