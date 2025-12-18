Sub-inspector injured in stone pelting in poll counting centre in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector from the Gudihatnoor police station was injured due to stone pelting at the Sitagondi counting centre in Adilabad district in Telangana on Wednesday, December 17, as votes were being counted for the third phase of the gram panchayat elections.

As the counting of votes was underway, police issued standard prohibitory orders against public gatherings, which were being defied. As a crowd gathered at the Sitagondi counting centre, the police tried to disperse them, an official from the Gudihatnoor police told Siasat.com.

During the melee, some unidentified people threw stones at the police vehicle, injuring sub-inspector Purushottam. The windows of the car were shattered and the officer sustained a head injury, the official said.

Police were planning to register a case, as of filing this story, even as no arrests have been made so far. The sub-inspector is in a stable condition after shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad for treatment, the Gudihatnoor police official said.