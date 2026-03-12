Sub-Treasury office accountant in Telangana ACB ‘s net over Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: A Senior Accountant working at the Sub-Treasury Office (STO) in Mothkur, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, was arrested by Telangana ACB on Thursday, March 12, for allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 for performing official duties.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Md Khadeer, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing the latter’s salary bill amounting to Rs 1,09,384.

On February 5, the complainant made the first payment of Rs 5,000 to the accused’s colleague on PhonePe, and later transferred another Rs 5,000 to the accused on February 27, only after which Khadeer processed the salary bill.

Similarly, ACB also traced another bribe of Rs 5,000 on the accused’s PhonePe from a different complainant on February 27.

The accused has been arrested and is being produced before a special court. Further investigation is underway.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials.

Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.