Subcontinental cricket in grip of grave crisis due to political flare ups

The sudden decision of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has created a furore in cricket and resulted in an international-level debate on the matter. The whole issue has put the spotlight on how geopolitical reasons are increasingly exerting an influence on cricket administration and scheduling in modern times.

The left-arm fast bowler was acquired by the three-time champions KKR, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, for a sum of Rs 9.20 crore in the mini auction. But in the last few weeks, KKR came under huge pressure to release the player because of the attacks on minorities being reported daily in the neighbouring country. In the past, Mustafizur had played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. However, circumstances then were quite different from those that exist now.

According to the Indian Premier League (IPL) rules, the decision to release any player lies only with the BCCI or the player himself (if he decides to back out for any reason). KKR cannot take any action on its own. So, it was the BCCI, perhaps acting under pressure from the government, that instructed KKR to let the Bangladeshi player go.

Also Read KKR releases Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI ruling

India’s T20 World Cup plans affected

Unfortunately, in such circumstances, where nation and religion are the factors involved, the strident voices and jingoism drown out all moderate opinions and affect every action in life, including sports. Political instability in Bangladesh and its fallout in India has now put India’s T20 World Cup arrangements at risk. India was scheduled to tour Bangladesh later this year, but that too seems unlikely now.

There is no denying the fact that relations between Bangladesh and India have deteriorated to a point never seen before. Due to this, many other questions have cropped up. What about the fans? Will they be allowed to travel to India, or will we see a tightening of regulations in the coming days? It is a developing situation and many questions have no answers at this point.

The T20 World Cup is only one month away. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three of their games at Eden Gardens. But now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has sought a change of venue for their matches. Amid escalating tensions, the BCB wants its team’s matches to be conducted in Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

However, the ICC is headed by Jay Shah, son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah. So, will Bangladesh be able to get the ICC to change the venue? It may not happen as there is the issue of logistics and reprogramming involved. So, the ICC could deny the request. In that case Bangladesh will have no option but to withdraw from the tournament.

Revenue loss for India

But, if Bangladesh gets its way and does not play its scheduled World Cup matches in India, the host will lose a substantial amount of revenue. As yet no definite figure has been arrived at, but estimates range from as little as 12 crore to as much as 30 crore.

Asif Nazrul, advisor for law, justice and parliamentary affairs to the Government of Bangladesh, was the person who asked the BCB to seek a change of venue for Bangladesh’s games. Nazrul also said he has requested the adviser to Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to ensure that there is no IPL broadcast in Bangladesh.

Given the IPL’s massive viewership in Bangladesh, the broadcast halt is expected to cause further losses worth several crores for the BCCI. All combined, Bangladesh’s World Cup withdrawal (if it happens), or change of venue and the IPL blackout are set to deliver a severe financial blow to Indian cricket.

What may be the likely outcome?

What are we looking at now? Was the move to drop Rahman not fully thought out? Will there be more repercussions for India on the cricket fields? The Bangladesh issue has definitely created a problem that needs to be considered carefully and resolved quickly. The sooner the better.

If the matter is not sorted out, there is a risk that India, now with hostile countries on the west and the east, may become isolated in subcontinental cricket. The BCCI may be the richest cricket board in the world but can it afford to isolate itself?

Also Read A packed schedule and exciting times for cricket lovers in 2026

Nasser Hussain fears a split

Nasser Hussain, former England cricket captain and now a renowned commentator, has strongly criticised the ICC and said that before awarding the hosting rights to any country, a complete risk assessment should have been done to ensure there are no security concerns for any country. Hussain stated that if this situation continues, there is a fear that the cricketing world could be divided into two parts, and even a new international cricket council could emerge, he said.

Sports events have always acted as a bridge between countries and cultures. Sport is meant to provide a level playing field where race, colour, or nationality take a backseat. Merit alone counts. And when rivals realise that each is as talented as themselves, what comes out of the interaction is deep respect.

In the past, sports have always brought people together. One hopes for the sake of humanity and human values, that tensions on both sides of the India-Bangladesh border will cool down and normalcy will return. But it may take time, and till then it seems that cricket may have to suffer.