Subramanian Swamy moves SC seeking court-monitored probe in Tirupati laddu row

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

The BJP leader requested the court to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed report on the source and sampling of the ghee used for making the laddus.

Swamy also urged the court to issue an interim direction to obtain a detailed forensic report from the authorities concerned.

“There ought to have been checks and balances internally to supervise and verify and check the quality or the lack of it, of the suppliers supplying various ingredients to the temple which go into the making of the Prasadams,” the plea said.

Swamy also posted on X about his plea.

“Today, I filed a PIL seeking Supreme Court direction to investigate unsubstantiated allegation by CM C.B. Naidu that the Tirupati Tirumala Temple Prasadam were adulterated with meat of animals and other rotten items creating chaos almost bhaktas,” he wrote in the post.

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 approaches #SupremeCourt on the @TTDevasthanams Temple Laddu issue.



He files PIL seeking the constitution of an Independent Committee under the monitoring of SC to examine the allegations of use of Animal fat to make Laddus served at #Tirupati Temple.

Separately, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, a Member of Rajya Sabha, also moved the apex court seeking a probe by an independent committee under a retired Supreme Court judge.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the southern state has triggered a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state circulating a laboratory report to back its claim.

Two days later, on September 20, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao told a press conference that lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in the chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied “adulterated” ghee.