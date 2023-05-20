Sudanese visa violators to be exempted from fines in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced that Sudanese nationals in the UAE will be exempted from fines arising from violations of the law regulating the entry and residence of foreigners, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This move is in line with the UAE’s approach to “noble humanitarian values.”

It also said that it was part of the “keenness of its wise leadership to provide decent lives to Sudanese residents in the country.”

Those who will be exempted from fines “include expired entry visas, and residence visas if they have exceeded their stay in the UAE.”

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, highlighted “the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Sudan and the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people and stand with them.”

Clashes began in Sudan in April as rival military factions battled for control. At least 500 people have been killed and thousands wounded in weeks of fighting.