Sudan’s RSF chief linked to Dubai property worth USD 1.7 million

Khartoum: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo has been linked to property assets in Dubai worth up to USD 1.7 million, according to a new investigation that highlights financial networks connected to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The , published by The Sentry, said the paramilitary commander was closely associated with several real estate holdings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), raising fresh concerns about the role of overseas assets in sustaining armed groups during prolonged conflicts.

War and humanitarian impact

The findings come as Sudan continues to face a devastating conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). More than 13 million people have been displaced and tens of thousands killed since violence escalated in April 2023, with the United Nations (UN) describing the situation as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

The United States (US) sanctioned Hemedti in 2025, accusing the RSF of serious violations during the fighting.

Dubai properties and ownership

According to the investigation, three residential units in Dubai’s eastern suburbs were purchased in 2020 and later transferred to Prodigious Real Estate Management Supervision Services, a UAE-registered company. The properties are located close to the Al Minhad military airbase.

The apartments are estimated to be worth just under USD 1 million. In addition, the company reportedly owns a commercial property in Dubai valued at about USD 670,000. The portfolio generated at least USD 80,000 annually in rental income between 2023 and 2025, the report said.

The findings were based on leaked property records obtained by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies and verified with support from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The report said the company is owned by Abo Zer Abdelnabi Habiballa Ahmed, also known as Abozer Habib, who was sanctioned by the US in 2025 for alleged involvement in financing and equipping the RSF.

Former owners and directors of the firm include Emirati businessman Naser Helal Abdulla Helal Alhammadi and Sudanese national Islam Badreldin Mohamed Abdalla. Both were previously linked to companies connected to the same network. None of the individuals named responded to requests for comment.

Although the company itself is not formally listed under US sanctions, it is considered restricted under ownership rules.

UAE response and oversight

The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations that it supports the RSF. The investigation noted that this is the third report outlining financial and operational links involving individuals connected to the militia and networks operating in the country.

It also raised concerns about global safeguards against money laundering, particularly in the real estate sector. The report said suspicious transaction reporting in the UAE has increased in recent years, but noted limited evidence of a corresponding rise in investigations or prosecutions.

Calls for stronger scrutiny

The organisation urged authorities in the US, Europe and other jurisdictions to strengthen enforcement and conduct further investigations into property transactions linked to individuals connected to the RSF.

It also recommended enhanced due diligence by financial institutions and real estate professionals, along with closer monitoring of cross-border financial networks linked to armed groups.

The investigation highlighted the need for greater transparency and international cooperation to address financial flows connected to conflicts and prevent misuse of global financial systems.