Suhana Khan flaunts an ultra-expensive watch – check price

Mumbai: We all know Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who loves luxury and has an amazing collection of expensive watches. Whenever he appears in public, his stylish outfits and premium watches get a lot of attention. Now, his daughter Suhana Khan is following the same trend!

Suhana Khan at Nadaaniyan Screening

Suhana Khan recently attended the screening of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, Nadaaniyan, in Mumbai. She was seen with Khushi Kapoor, looking elegant and stylish. But what really caught everyone’s eye was her super-expensive watch!

The Luxury Watch That Stole the Show

Just like her father, Suhana loves premium watches. She wore the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon, a special watch with a dial that flips over, showing two different faces. The watch is made of rose gold and has a stylish alligator leather strap.

Her watch is worth Rs. 1.21 crore, but its price can go up to Rs. 1.43 crore.

Suhana wore a beautiful black midi dress with a high turtle neckline, a fitted waist, and a flowy skirt. The dress perfectly highlighted her style and grace.

She completed her look with a black leather belt, gold jewelry, and classic peep-toe heels. She also carried a Hermès Mini Kelly bag, which costs around Rs. 22 lakh!

With her stylish outfits and luxury choices, Suhana Khan is proving to be a true fashion icon, just like her superstar father!