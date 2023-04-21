Suicide suspected as student dies at IIT Madras, 4th incident in 3 months

Chennai: A second-year B Tech student, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, police said on Friday.

The suspicious death, allegedly by suicide, makes it the fourth such incident occurring at the prestigious institution over the last three months.

The incident came to light on Friday when the deceased student’s friends suspected something amiss when he did not open his hostel room door. They informed the warden who contacted the Kotturpuram police station.

On breaking open the door, police found the dead body and sent it for post-mortem after registering a case.

Earlier this month, on April 2, a PhD student of IIT Madras had died by suicide. Sachin Kumar Jain from West Bengal had died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu’s Velachery, triggering protests on campus by students who demanded a probe into the matter.