Sultan-ul-Uloom; Hyderabad’s oldest educational institution

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College, the city’s oldest institution, located in Banjara Hills offers a variety of programs for youngsters, including sports.

The college offers courses MPC (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry), BiPC (Biology, Physics, and Chemistry) only for girls, CEC (Commerce, Economics, and Civics), and Mathematics.

Every year, a large number of students in the state enrol themselves on the various courses provided by the college.

Many students who participate in college sports have competed at the state and national level games. Under the guidance of a physical director, they undergo specialized instruction and training.

The huge library at the college aids in quenching one’s hunger for information.

Various programs are also planned specifically for women’s education, to help them polish their academic and literary abilities while maintaining strict discipline.

Apart from its courses, the college is known for its lush green setting and central placement in the city. A botanical garden has also been cultivated, to ensure enough exposure for BPC students.

You can contact the college office between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, for more information. The following phone numbers can also be used to obtain information. 23280262-2040, 040-23280261, 9908648416.