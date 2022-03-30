Sumona Chakravarti quits The Kapil Sharma Show: Reports

Mumbai: Popular comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is making headlines for quite sometime now. First reason is its controversy with The Kashmir Files. Secondly, the show was is in news because it was reported that it is going off-air for a few weeks. However, there was no official confirmation from the makers.

Fans were left disappointed when this piece of news surfaced online. And now, there’s one more sad news for The Kapil Sharma Show fans. If the latest reports are to be believe, Sumona Chakravarti might be leaving the comedy show as she has got an offer to host a Bengali show.

The speculations of the actress quitting the show were sparked after Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest posted an Instagram promo for their upcoming show featuring Sumona. However, this is just a buzz and let’s wait for the official confirmation from the actress or makers.

Meanwhile, watch Sumona’s promo from her new show below.

Sumona plays the role of Kapil’s wife or his love interest on The Kapil Sharma Show. If she has plans to exit from the show, the loyal TKSS audience would surely miss her comic timing and rhetoric answers to Kapil which left people in splits.

Apart from Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti, the show’s cast include — Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest, and a bunch of other famous actors Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and others.