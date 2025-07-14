Sun to align over Holy Kaaba tomorrow

The celestial phenomenon, called the solar zenith—also known as Zero Shadow Day—occurs twice every year.

Published: 14th July 2025 8:03 pm IST
Worshippers stand in prayer around the Holy Kaaba at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during the solar zenith, as the midday sun shines directly overhead, casting no shadow and illuminating the scene with radiant sunlight.
Worshippers pray around the Kaaba during the solar zenith in Makkah, as the midday sun aligns directly overhead in May 2025. Photo: SPA

Makkah: A rare astronomical event will occur in Makkah on Tuesday, July 15, as the sun aligns directly above the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque. Known as the “solar zenith” or “zero shadow,” the phenomenon marks the second and final such alignment of the year.

At exactly 12:27 pm Makkah time (9:27 am GMT), the sun will be positioned at an elevation angle of approximately 89.5 degrees, causing the Kaaba and surrounding vertical structures to cast no visible shadows.

This creates a striking moment where the sun’s rays fall vertically onto a single point on Earth.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this celestial event occurs as the sun moves southward from the Tropic of Cancer, passing over Makkah’s latitude of 21.4 degrees North.

The alignment happens twice annually—typically in late May and mid-July—as a result of the Earth’s axial tilt of 23.5 degrees, which causes the sun’s apparent movement across the sky throughout the year.

Eng Majed Abu Zahra, President of the Jeddah Astronomy Society, explained that the Solar Zenith coincides with the Zhuhr (noon) prayer, merging scientific precision with spiritual symbolism. For a brief period, sunlight falls vertically on the Kaaba, creating a powerful visual and religious experience.

Beyond its visual spectacle, the event offers Muslims around the world a traditional way to determine the Qibla direction—the orientation of prayer towards Makkah—without modern instruments. During the zenith, simply facing the sun gives an accurate bearing to the Holy City.

The alignment also presents a valuable opportunity for astronomers to study atmospheric refraction, particularly how light behaves as it nears the zenith point. These observations contribute to a deeper understanding of solar positioning and atmospheric conditions.

