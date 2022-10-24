Sunak’s rise a lesson for parties that practise majoritarianism: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday used the victory of Rishi Sunak in the race to become the UK’s next Prime Minister to take a swipe at the BJP, remarking that there is a lesson to be learned by the parties that practise majoritarianism.

“First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak

“The people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government

“I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism”, he said in a tweet.

Sunak, 42, a Conservative party politician who is of Indian descent, will be the next Prime Minister of the UK. It marks a meteoric rise in British public life, for he became a Member of Parliament only seven years ago.

It will be the first time a non-white will occupy the position of head of government in the UK.

Sunak had also contested the race for Conservative party chief, and the Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson stepped down earlier this year, but though emerging as a frontrunner, eventually lost to Liz Truss.

However, Truss could not rule long and quit after criticism of her handling of the economy, and Sunak won the race this time round.