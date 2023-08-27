Sunburn issue: Govt will not dance to tune of music festival organisers, says Goa Tourism Minister

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 7:24 pm IST
Sunburn issue: Govt will not dance to tune of music festival organisers, says Goa Tourism Minister

Panaji: Amid speculation that the Sunburn Music Festival will be shifted to Mopa, in close vicinity of the Manohar International Airport, this year, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday asserted that the government will not dance to the tune of the festival organisers.

“Music festivals should play music. We will not allow musical events to make the Goa government dance. There is a process for organising events. Whatever announcement they have made is for their best knowledge…But Goa government is not in the mood to dance as per their wishes. They should know it first,” Khaunte told reporters when he was asked about the Sunburn event.

“Very clear thing… people who are organising music festivals should not start thinking that they can make the government dance to their tune,” he reiterated.

Started in 2007 in Goa, Sunburn festival attracts thousands of music lovers – both from India and other countries – to the coastal state. This music festival takes place in December.

Some locals from Mopa-Pernem in North Goa have opposed the alleged move of shifting Sunburn festival to their area.

