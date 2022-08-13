Sunday Funday 2.0: Traffic advisory issued at Tankbund on Sunday

Hyderabad: In the view of Sunday Funday event city’s traffic police issued a traffic advisory at the Upper tank bund on Sunday.

The city’s well-known festive Sunday Funday 2.0 will resume on Tank Bund, this weekend August 14. After its debut in August 2021, Sunday-Funday events at the tank bund were cancelled amid the rising threat of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19.

Traffic coming from Liberty towards the Upper tank bund will be diverted at the Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayath Nagar.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kawadiguda DBR Mills – Lower Tankbund – Katta Maisamma – Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Parking Places:

Visitors who are coming from the Telugu thalli side should park their vehicles at NTR Ghat road and New MLA quarters. And those who are coming from Liberty side should park their vehicles at the slip road of Lower Tankbund.

According to the press release, commuters who are coming from RTC X roads side should park their vehicles in NTR stadium. Those who are coming from the Secunderabad side are said to park their vehicles at Budha Bhavan road and Necklace Road.

The commuters and the general public are requested to avoid the tank bund routes and tel alternative routes on the above-mentioned date and time to reach their destinations without any hindrance and co-operate with the traffic police.