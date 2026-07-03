Sunil Pal says no to Samay Raina despite Rs 25 lakh offer

Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal has once again put India’s Got Latent 2 in the spotlight, this time with a money claim that is already grabbing attention online.

According to a viral post, Sunil Pal claimed that Samay Raina recently invited him to appear on India’s Got Latent 2. The comedian reportedly said he was offered rs 25 lakh for the appearance, but decided to turn it down.

Sunil Pal says no to India’s Got Latent 2

Pal made the claim while speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday. He said that despite the big amount being offered, he refused to be part of the show.

The claim comes at a time when India’s Got Latent has already been surrounded by debates, controversies and divided reactions online. While the show has a massive youth following, it has also been criticised by several comedians and viewers for its format and language.

Sunil Pal, who has often spoken strongly about the changing comedy scene, seems to have taken a clear stand by refusing the offer. However, Samay Raina or the makers of India’s Got Latent 2 have not reacted to the claim yet.

For now, the big question remains: was this a missed casting twist for India’s Got Latent 2, or just another controversy before the show even arrives?