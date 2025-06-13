Mumbai: Sunjay Kapur, a famous Indian businessman and the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53. He was playing polo in England when he suddenly felt unwell and had a heart attack. Some reports say he may have swallowed a bee, which caused the attack. Even though doctors tried to save him, he died shortly after.

Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and chairman of automotive components giant Sona Comstar, passed away at the age of 53.



He suffered a sudden heart attack while playing polo in the UK, his lifelong passion sport. pic.twitter.com/xpKdvXfxgL — Prashant (@prashant10gaur) June 12, 2025

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a big company that makes auto parts, especially for electric cars. His company worked with top car brands around the world. His father, Surinder Kapur, started the company in 1997. Sunjay took over after his father passed away in 2015.

Sunjay Kapur Net Worth 2025 in rupees

At the time of his death, Sunjay’s personal net worth was about Rs. 10,300 crore ($1.2 billion), making him the 2,703rd‑richest person globally. His publicly listed company was valued at around Rs. 40,000 crore just months earlier.

Sunjay studied at Doon School, University of Buckingham, and also took courses at MIT and Harvard. He loved playing polo and was very active in sports and business groups.

Sunjay was married three times. His second wife was Karisma Kapoor. They got married in 2003 and had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple divorced in 2016. Later, he married Priya Sachdev, and they had a son named Azarias. He also helped raise Priya’s daughter from her earlier marriage.

Sunjay and Priya hired a parenting coach to help raise their blended family with love and understanding.