Sunn Mere Dil: Maya Ali aka Sadaf’s reported FEE for 23 episodes

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have always captivated audiences, and Sunn Mere Dil is no exception. The show, starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar, has been one of the most talked-about series this season. From its debut episode, the drama has been the trending topic among Lollywood fans both good and bad reasons.

While the drama continues to spark debates because of its storyline, one thing fans can agree on is Maya Ali’s stellar portrayal of Sadaf Namdar. But have you ever wondered how much the talented actress earns for her role in the show?

Maya Ali’s Per-Episode Fees

Maya Ali is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani television industry. For her role in Sunn Mere Dil, it is reported that she charges between Rs. 2 lakhs to 3 lakhs per episode. With 23 episodes already aired, Maya is estimated to have earned between Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 70 lakhs so far for her work on the show.

A Rising Star in Pakistani Television

Maya Ali’s journey in the entertainment world has been nothing short of inspiring. Known for her dedication and natural performances, she has consistently proven her mettle in dramas such as Mann Mayal and Parey Hut Love.

About Sunn Mere Dil

Sunn Mere Dil has taken the Pakistani drama industry by storm. Featuring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles, the show delves into themes of love, betrayal, and redemption. However, despite the initial buzz and its star-studded cast, the series has faced criticism for its pacing and storyline.

Viewers have expressed frustration over the lack of development in the plot.

