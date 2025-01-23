Sunn Mere Dil: Sadaf, Bilal Abdullah finally getting married?

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar and Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah, has become the talk of the town again after a slump in its popularity post-episode 10. With 32 episodes aired so far, the show has seen mixed reactions from viewers.

While fans initially criticized the script and performances, the latest developments in the storyline have reignited excitement.

In the latest episode, Sadaf announces her decision to part ways with her husband Ammar (played by Usama Khan) and start a new chapter with Bilal Abdullah. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Ammar sending divorce papers to Sadaf, who then approaches Bilal, setting the stage for their much-awaited romance.

Fans, who previously labeled the script as the “worst ever,” now seem thrilled about the direction the show is taking. Speculations are rife that Sadaf and Bilal will get married soon, and viewers are eager to see how their relationship unfolds.

One fan commented, “Now it is getting interesting day by day, and I hope we get to see more scenes of Sadaf and Bilal together.” Another said, “Now the real Sunn Mere Dil starts!”

As the drama gains momentum again, it’s clear that Sadaf and Bilal’s romance has brought the spark back, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next episode.