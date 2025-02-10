Sunn Mere Dil: Wahaj Ali’s TOTAL reported fees for 37 episodes

Islamabad: Pakistani actors are gaining immense popularity on a global scale, much like their Indian counterparts. With their compelling performances and strong screen presence, they are winning hearts beyond borders, especially in India. Alongside their rising fame, their salaries are also making headlines, proving the growing demand for Pakistani television stars.

One such actor who has cemented his place among the highest-paid stars in Lollywood is Wahaj Ali. With a massive fan following in both Pakistan and India, he continues to dominate the small screen. He is currently making headlines for the ongoing drama, ‘Sunn Mere Dil’.

Wahaj Ali’s Fees Per Episode

As one of Pakistan’s most sought-after actors, Wahaj Ali commands an impressive pay per episode, reportedly charging between Rs 2.25 to 3 lakhs. This lucrative paycheck reflects his star power and consistent success. For ‘Sunn Mere Dil,’ where he is playing role of Bilal Abdullah, he is said to be earning within the same range, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Wahaj Ali (YouTube)

With 37 episodes already aired, his total earnings for the drama are estimated to be between Rs 90 lakh to 1.1 crore PKR.

About ‘Sunn Mere Dil’

One of Geo TV’s flagship projects of 2024, ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ is written by renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan. The drama features a stellar ensemble cast, including Maya Ali, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Amar Khan. The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali has been one of the major factors driving fan anticipation and engagement with the show.