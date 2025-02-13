Sunn Mere Dil: When and where to watch 2nd last episode tonight

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf, is all set to wrap up with a grand finale next week. The show has been a rollercoaster ride, receiving both praise and criticism from viewers throughout its run.

Sunn Mere Dil Second Last Episode

With the drama facing mixed reactions, the makers have decided to conclude the story sooner than expected. Before the highly anticipated final episode on February 19, the second last episode is set to air tonight, February 13.

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Time: 8 PM (Pakistan)

Streaming: For Indian audiences, the episode will be available at 10 PM on Har Pal Geo’s official YouTube channel, free of charge.

2nd Last Episode promo

The promo for the second last episode has just dropped, what do you think? Is it gripping enough, or does it still fail to impress? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!