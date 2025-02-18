Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s photo from ‘Border 2’ goes viral

Mumbai: The work on the upcoming movie ‘Border 2’ is in full-swing. On Monday, the makers of the film took to Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film in Jhansi.

The picture features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh. While Sunny and Varun can be seen sitting atop a tank, the producers stood in front of it.

The makers wrote in the caption, “Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice”.

The film also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999.

The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. As per official data, an estimated 75%–80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground was back under Indian control.

‘Border’, which released in 1997 featured an ensemble starcast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

‘Border 2’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.