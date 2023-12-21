Supreme Court disposes of 52,191 cases in 2023

New Delhi: In a major step towards reducing pendency, the Supreme Court has disposed of an unprecedented 52,191 cases in 2023, including delivering landmark judgements approving the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

Data released by the top court says, the number of cases disposed of was exactly 3,000 more than 49,191 that were filed with its registry during the year.

“In another achievement, the Supreme Court of India has been able to dispose of 52191 cases starting from January 1, 2023, to December 15, 2023, which includes 45,642 miscellaneous matters and around 6,549 regular matters.

“The total disposal in the year 2023 stands at 52,191 in comparison to the total registration of cases which was 49,191. This shows that this year Supreme Court was able to dispose of more cases as compared to the cases registered during the said period,” an SC press release said.

The disposal is highest in terms of numbers since ICMIS (Integrated Case Management Information System) was implemented in the year 2017.

The release said Chief Justice DY Chandrachud streamlined the timeframe required for filing and listing of cases.

“In his tenure, there was a paradigm shift in the filing to the listing of the cases where in place of 10 days, from listing to filing the same was reduced to within 7 to 5 days of listing after verification of the matter,” it said.

In certain cases relating to bail, habeas corpus, eviction, demolition, and anticipatory bail, the matters were processed in one day and listed in courts immediately thereafter keeping the right to liberty on the highest pedestal.

“Additionally, the Supreme Court actively streamlined the flow of cases and expedited the resolution of legal disputes. Specialised benches were constituted to handle specific categories of cases, leading to a more specialized and efficient adjudication process.

“The said targets could only be achieved since the Chief Justice of India has designated specific benches for hearing Death Reference cases including other criminal matters, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) matters, Land Acquisition matters, Compensation matters, Direct Tax matters, Indirect Tax Matters, and Arbitration matters,” the release said.

The release said important matters like Article 370, arbitration cases relating to stamped documents and their admissibility, Heavy Motor Vehicles being driven on normal licenses, settling the dispute between the Delhi government and the Centre on control over services, the legal issue involving the tussle between the two Shiv Sena factions in the Maharashtra assembly, the rights of LGBTQ people, and other important matters were duly heard and judgements pronounced.

“The Supreme Court embraced digital platforms and modern case management systems to enhance efficiency and reduce procedural delays. E-filing, virtual hearings, and digital record-keeping played pivotal roles in facilitating a faster and more accessible justice system,” the release said.