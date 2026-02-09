Supreme Court extends West Bengal SIR deadline by one week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, February 9, extended the deadline for completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in West Bengal by one week from its original deadline on February 14.

Amid Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s apprehension of “mass exclusion” of voters in the SIR, the top court said it would not allow anyone to obstruct the SIR exercise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.

“We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states,” the CJI said while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

EC flags alleged obstruction, SC issues notice to DGP

In an additional affidavit, the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleged that deliberate and systematic attempts were being made to derail, paralyse, and frustrate the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The bench then issued a show-cause notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to file his personal affidavit on the statements made about the violence.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the EC’s affidavit and said, “A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states”.

An advocate appearing for one of the petitioners also informed the court that incidents of violence had been reported and alleged that certain political leaders were instigating people to burn SIR notices.

The bench noted that in its January 19 order, it had instructed the DGP, superintendent of police of each district, and the collector to ensure that there was no law and order and the smooth conduct of the SIR exercise.

Also Read Bengal SIR: ECI clarifies validity of permanent resident certificates

Electoral roll officers will make the final decisions on revisions: SC

The top court noted that the West Bengal government provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel and said they may be trained and employed in the SIR process.

The bench clarified that final decisions on Special Intensive Revision are wholly in the hands of the electoral roll officers.

The bench said the manner of employment and work profile of these 8,505 officers will be decided by the poll panel.

Concerns over mass exclusion

During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Banerjee, raised apprehensions about the appointment of micro-observers and mass exclusion of eligible voters in the SIR exercise.

“We don’t want any mass exclusion,” Divan told the bench.

After hearing the submissions, the bench issued certain additional directions to streamline the ongoing SIR process and to address certain apprehensions that were expressed before it.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel had argued in the top court on February 4 that the West Bengal government provided the services of only 80 Grade Two officers, such as SDMs, for overseeing the SIR exercise.

Banerjee had countered the EC’s charges and said the state had provided whatever services were sought by the poll panel.

The Chief Minister had vehemently urged the top court to intervene in the SIR process in West Bengal to “save democracy”, alleging that the state was being targeted and its people were being “bulldozed.”

With PTI inputs