Suraj Revanna remanded in CID custody till July 1 in sexual abuse case

The CID had on Sunday night produced him before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days

Published: 24th June 2024 4:31 pm IST
Bengaluru: A court here on Monday remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man, in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July one.

The CID had on Sunday night produced him before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

After getting the case file, the CID on Monday approached the court seeking his custody for further investigation.

