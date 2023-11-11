Suresh Chavhanke spews hate again, UP cops look the other way

Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke delivered yet another hate speech against the minority community in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A speech filled with remarks dehumanising the Muslim community, and distorting historical facts was delivered by the right-wing TV anchor at an event that took place on October 14.

Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Date of Event: October 14



Suresh Chavhanke delivered hate speech using dehumanizing language against Muslims and gave open calls to violence. pic.twitter.com/N61pgduJ1K — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) November 11, 2023

“Desh ke gaddaro ko desh see bhagaana hai. Hum tho do bachon pe rukh gaye , lekin udhar char-char biwiyaan aur chawaalis bachein aaj bhi zaari hai (The traitors need to be expelled. We are only focused on our two children but their four wives and 44 children are still a burden today.),” he said.

He spoke about Pakistan stating it was earlier called East Hindusthan. “Wahan per bahur bade bade aashram the. Lekin aaj Pakistan mein ashram hai kya? mandir hai kya? sadhu hai kya? Mitron, Hindu bachega tho hee aashram bachega. Aur yeh sab see Sanatan Dharm aage bad sakega (There used to be large ashrams in Pakistan. But where are they now? Are there any temples? Or sadhus? Friends, if Hindus survive, only then will ashrams survive. And it is through all this that the Sanatan Dharma can progress.),” he said.

Among chants of Jai Shree Ram from the audience mostly filled with women and children, Chavhanke continued his speech by saying Agra’s Taj Mahal was initially called Tejo Mahal and was built by Hindu kings, unlike what history states – Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

“Ek jhoot hai jo bataya jaatha hai ki Taj Mahal Shah Jahan ne banaya. Taj Mahal usne nahi banaya, who tho Tejo Mahal that. Rajasthan ke raja ne banaya tha (Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal is a lie often told. He did not build the Taj Mahal, which was actually Tejo Mahal. The king of Rajasthan built it.),” he says with confidence.

He continues that Shah Jahan’s son Aurangazeb wanted to become the emperor of India, so he threw his father in jail. “Shah Jahan marr nahi raha tha tho Aurangazeb ne uske peene ka paani band kar diya (Shah Jahan was not dying. Hence, Auragazeb stopped the drinking water supply into Shah Jahan’s cellular jail),” he said, adding Shah Jahan cursed his son and praised the Hindu kings who looked after their ancestors even after their death.

Chavanke said that he did not believe India was fully independent. “Jis desh mein mere krishna ki janmabhoomi ek mandir ke neeche hai, who desh swatantra nahi hai. Iss desh ke chaar lakh mandiro ko thoda gaya hai aur unpe masjide banayi gayi hai (The country where the birthplace of my Krishna is under a mosque is not independent. Four lakh temples in this country have been damaged, and mosques have been built on them.)

When Siasat.com tried reaching the Kanpur Police, they feigned ignorance and asked for the video instead.

In the past, Chavanke has delivered numerous hate speeches in different locations. FIR under section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) 34 (common intention) and 506(II) (public mischief at a place of worship) have been registered by various state police, including Hyderabad’s.

He was recently arrested and granted bail for his alleged inflammatory post on social media involving the Nuh-Gurugram violence that claimed six lives, including two Home Guards and an imam.

However, Chavhanke, in his interview with Newslaundry in June this year maintained his speeches are not inflammatory and no major incidents of hate ever followed.